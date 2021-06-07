Amazon Says Prime Members Can Start Shopping Early Device Deals

(RTTNews) - Amazon said that its prime members can shop hundreds of thousands of early-release Prime Day deals from brands including Shark, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Sony, and Calvin Klein, as part of the annual Prime Day event that comes on June 21 and 22.

The members can start shopping early Amazon Device deals including smart home security from Ring; reliable wifi coverage for whole home with eero; and entertainment options from Fire TV and Luna.

In celebration of the shopping extravaganza with more than 2 million deals around the world, the company said starting Monday it will offer a $10 credit to use on Prime Day to members who spend $10 on products from select small businesses selling in Amazon's store.

