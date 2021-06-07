Markets
AMZN

Amazon Says Prime Members Can Start Shopping Early Device Deals

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Amazon said that its prime members can shop hundreds of thousands of early-release Prime Day deals from brands including Shark, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Sony, and Calvin Klein, as part of the annual Prime Day event that comes on June 21 and 22.

The members can start shopping early Amazon Device deals including smart home security from Ring; reliable wifi coverage for whole home with eero; and entertainment options from Fire TV and Luna.

In celebration of the shopping extravaganza with more than 2 million deals around the world, the company said starting Monday it will offer a $10 credit to use on Prime Day to members who spend $10 on products from select small businesses selling in Amazon's store.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular