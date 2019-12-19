Amazon Says On Track To Deliver 3.5 Bln Packages Globally This Year

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) said that it delivered 3.3 billion customer packages worldwide this year, and is on track to deliver 3.5 billion packages by the end of the year.

Amazon launched the Delivery Service Partner program in 2018.

Amazon said it now has 150 delivery stations in the United States that employ more than 90,000 Amazon Logistics associates who earn wage of at least $15 an hour as well as a variety of benefits packages.

There are more than 800 Amazon Delivery Service Partners in the last-mile network, employing 75,000 drivers in the United States.

