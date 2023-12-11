Amazon Says No To Venmo; As Of January, Shoppers Must Find New Way To Pay

Amazon shoppers who pay via their Venmo app will have to find another method very soon. The online retail giant has announced that, beginning January 10, 2024, it will no longer accept Venmo transfers as payment. Neither Amazon nor PayPal, Venmo’s corporate parent, has stated a reason for the change.

Customers are being asked to use different payment methods—such as credit cards, debit cards or checking accounts—for their Amazon transactions. Although Amazon will no longer take payment directly from the Venmo mobile app, it will continue to accept Venmo debit cards and Venmo credit cards.

Prime Memberships and Other Subscriptions Will Be Affected

The changes will apply to one-time purchases as well as payments for Prime membership fees and other subscription charges processed through the platform.

Amazon is warning that users who have designated Venmo as their default subscription payment method may experience disruptions. To sidestep potential subscription snags, update your payment method ahead of the cutoff date, January 10, 2024. You can do this online by accessing your Amazon account and navigating to the “Your Memberships and Subscriptions” page.

Here’s How You Can Pay On Amazon

Although the Venmo app will soon be sidelined along with PayPal, Amazon still welcomes a variety of payment options. You can pay with a gift card (Amazon, Visa, MasterCard or American Express) and through your checking account. Other accepted payment methods include:

Visa (including the Prime Visa)

Amazon Store Card

Amazon Secured Card

MasterCard/EuroCard

Discover

American Express

JCB

China UnionPay (credit card only)

Other payment options apply to certain types of purchases. If you have a U.S. billing address, you can use your flexible spending account (FSA) or health savings account (HSA) for FSA- or HSA-eligible items. In participating states, you can pay for groceries with SNAP EBT cards.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.