Amazon Says More Than 6 Mln Meals Delivered During Pandemic Days

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com said it has delivered more than 6 million meals, with 7.4 million pounds of food in more than 25 cities in the U.S. since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to help fight hunger. It also plans to add a million more meals by the end of August.

Amazon has also been donating delivery services to food banks and community organizations since March so that food can be brought directly to the homes with the help of Amazon Flex network drivers, who safely deliver meals directly to clients' homes.

Food banks across the country are experiencing unprecedented demand as the communities are facing record-high unemployment and many observing strict social distancing guidelines. More than 30 million Americans are unemployed and hunger on the rise amidst the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Amazon has also piloted deliveries of hundreds of thousands of meals with Portland Public Schools and Seattle Public Schools (SPS), and delivered meals and devices for Los Angeles Unified School District. In Seattle, the deliveries were specifically for students who are medically fragile and have disabilities.

Outside the U.S., Amazon has delivered foods in cities such as Melbourne, Tokyo, Singapore, Madrid, Valencia, and London.

In the U.K., Amazon partnered charity Magic Breakfast to help schools reach more children who are at risk of hunger due to COVID-19 restrictions to deliver breakfast foods.

In April, Amazon had donated 8200 laptops, worth more than $2 million, to elementary students in SPS to help towards the continuous learning program online during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

