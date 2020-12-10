Amazon Says It Is Now the No. 1 Corporate Purchaser of Renewable Energy

With a newly announced slate of green energy investments, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is now the world's top corporate investor in such technology, the company said in a press release distributed on Thursday.

The giant retailer's new projects comprise 26 new energy-generation facilities powered by either wind or solar. All told, the production capacity of the 26 is 3.4 gigawatts of electricity. With these, Amazon's overall involvement in renewable energy for 2020 comprises 35 projects that collectively have over 4 gigawatts of capacity.

Image source: Getty Images.

The new projects will help power the company's massive and ever-growing portfolio of physical locations. These include offices, warehouses, and the electricity-hungry data centers at the heart of its powerful Amazon Web Services (AWS) business.

They will also help the company reach its stated goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. Amazon said it is now on track to generate its infrastructure purely through renewable sources by 2025; the original target was 2030.

In 2019, Amazon and Global Optimism, which describes itself as focused on social and environmental change, established an initiative known as The Climate Pledge, a shared commitment to reach that net-zero carbon emissions goal by 2040.

According to the company, The Climate Pledge currently has 31 signatories, a list that includes other top corporations such as software giant Microsoft, global consumer goods company Unilever, and fellow retailer Best Buy.

"This is just one of the many steps we're taking that will help us meet our Climate Pledge," Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was quoted as saying. Bezos added that with the new investments, his company now has a total of 127 wind and solar power-generation projects.

Find out why Amazon is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Amazon is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and Microsoft and recommends the following options: short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.