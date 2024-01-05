Amazon says federal law bars consumers’ ‘social casino’ lawsuit

By Mike Scarcella

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Amazon.com AMZN.O said a U.S. law immunizing internet platforms from claims over third-party content on their websites should block a new consumer lawsuit accusing the company of profiting from unlawful casino-style apps.

Amazon in a filing on Thursday asked a federal judge in Seattle to freeze the consumers’ case while an appeals court weighs whether to allow similar lawsuits against Alphabet’s Google GOOGL.O, Apple AAPL.O and Meta’s Facebook META.O.

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is poised to take up the casino-app cases in April or May, and a ruling is expected by the end of the year, lawyers for Amazon at Perkins Coie told U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik.

Hundreds of millions of dollars or more in alleged damages could be at stake in the cases. A California federal judge in 2022 said consumers could pursue claims against Google, Apple and Facebook over their roles in processing payments for in-app transactions.

The litigation could set new precedent on the scope of Section 230 of the federal Communications Decency Act of 1996. The provision offers some protections to tech companies that host content on their websites that they did not create.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The plaintiffs’ law firm Edelson, which is leading the cases against Amazon and other platforms, did not immediately respond to a similar request.

The firm, which is representing a prospective class of "tens of thousands of consumers," opposed putting the case on hold, according to Amazon.

The virtual casino apps are free to play and do not generate cash prizes. Users win digital chips, and they can buy more to keep playing.

A 9th Circuit ruling in 2018 said casino-style apps violate a Washington state gambling law.

Many of the casino games themselves have settled consumer lawsuits in recent years, leaving the platforms to fight claims that they facilitated unlawful gambling enterprises.

The lawsuit against Amazon, filed in November, accused it of offering more than 30 illegal casino apps in a "dangerous partnership" with virtual casinos. The named plaintiff is a Nevada resident who said he has been addicted to "illegal slots."

The lawsuit said Amazon was "acting as the bank" for social casinos apps that the company knew to be illegal.

Amazon’s Thursday filing said moving the case forward now "will likely impose hardship on everyone.” The company said it would make other arguments against the claims at a later time.

The case is Steve Horn v. Amazon.com Inc, U.S. District Court, Western District of Washington, 2:23-cv-01727.

For plaintiff: Todd Logan of Edelson; and Cecily Jordan of Tousley Brain Stephens

For defendant: Charles Sipos and Mallory Webster of Perkins Coie

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella)

((Mike.Scarcella@thomsonreuters.com;))

