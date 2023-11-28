Amazon Says Customers Saved Nearly 70% More During 11 Days Of Deals

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) announced Tuesday that its extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday shopping event, which kicked off November 17 and continued through November 27, was its biggest ever compared to the same 11-day period ending on Cyber Monday in previous years.

During the period, customers around the world purchased more than one billion items on Amazon, with shoppers saving nearly 70% more on Amazon during the 11 days of deals compared to the same period last year.

Amazon also announced it will be dropping new deals every day through December 24, including up to 30% off Keurig Coffee Brewers, Hasbro Toys, DEWALT Tools, Sony Headphones, and more, with fast delivery to cover all of their holiday needs throughout the season.

Throughout the month of December, customers can discover exciting and trending products and deals in Amazon's Holiday Shop.

According to a recent study from independent analyst firm Profitero, Amazon had the lowest online prices entering the holiday season by an average of 16% across 15 categories, compared to other leading retailers in the U.S.

During the U.S. Black Friday and Cyber Monday Holiday Shopping Event, customers ordered more than 500 million items from independent sellers, most of which are small and medium-sized businesses.

