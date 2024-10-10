News & Insights

Markets
AMZN

Amazon Says Customers Saved More Than $1 Bln During Prime Big Deal Days

October 10, 2024 — 09:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) announced Thursday that the "Prime Big Deal Days" was its biggest October shopping event ever, with more Prime members shopping compared to last year to take advantage of early holiday deals.

This marks the kickoff to the holiday season with higher sales and more items sold during the two-day event than any previous October shopping event.

Globally, Prime members saved more than $1 billion across millions of deals, including on seasonal merchandise and gifts.

Prime members saved on everything from electronics, home, toys, beauty, and apparel, including discounts on products from Dyson, Mattel, Levi's, and Apple. Independent sellers also saw record sales during the event compared to Prime Big Deal Days 2023.

In the three weeks leading up to Prime Big Deal Days, a record number of customers worldwide signed up for Prime compared to last year's event.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.