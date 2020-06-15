Amazon says CEO Bezos willing to testify before Congress - NYT
June 15 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos is willing to testify before a House antitrust investigation into the market power of major tech companies, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing a lawyer for Amazon who wrote to lawmakers.
Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.
(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
