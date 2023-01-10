Amazon Says 'Buy With Prime' Boosts Shopper Conversion By An Average Of 25%

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) announced Tuesday that Buy with Prime, the company's direct-to-consumer offering for merchants' own online stores, has been shown to increase shopper conversion by an average of 25%.

Launched in April, Buy with Prime empowers merchants to extend the proven and trusted benefits of Prime—fast, free delivery, a seamless checkout experience, and easy returns—on their own online stores to build their brands and establish direct customer relationships.

Amazon also announced that Buy with Prime will be widely available to U.S.-based merchants by January 31. Previously, Buy with Prime was available to merchants by invitation only.

The company also announced the launch of Reviews from Amazon, a new capability to help Buy with Prime merchants increase shopper trust and conversion and better inform purchase decisions on their own online stores.

Meanwhile, BigCommerce announced it will launch the Buy with Prime app with BigCommerce in the first quarter of 2023, which allows merchants to quickly add Buy with Prime to their BigCommerce site with no coding required.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.