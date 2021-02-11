Amazon, Salvatore Ferragamo File Two Lawsuits Against Counterfeiters

(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) and Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., jointly filed two lawsuits against four individuals and three entities for counterfeiting Ferragamo's products. The defendants attempted to offer the infringing products in Amazon's store, violating Amazon's policies, Ferragamo's intellectual property rights, and the law, Amazon said in a statement.

The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington.

As a part of policy to fight counterfeiting, Ferragamo carries out numerous offline investigations and pursues infringers through civil litigation and out-of-court proceedings. In 2020, 240,000 products bearing Ferragamo's counterfeit trademarks were seized worldwide thanks to joint efforts with law enforcement authorities.

