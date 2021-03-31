Markets
Amazon, Safe Kids Join To Help Parents To Keep Kids Safe

(RTTNews) - Safe Kids Worldwide and Amazon announced a partnership for protecting kids from preventable injuries. Safe Kids Worldwide is a nonprofit organization working to protect kids from preventable injuries.

Safe Kids and Amazon will host online events that bring together safety experts, who will provide parents with tips and advice to help keep their kids safe at home, on the road, and at play. The first Facebook Live event will be held April 7 and focus on Baby Safety.

Safe Kids and Amazon will host virtual community car seat events where parents can learn how to use and install their car seats from certified child passenger safety technicians.

