Amazon Rides on New Logistics and Delivery Innovations: What's Ahead?

Amazon AMZN is accelerating its logistics transformation, with a string of delivery milestones and network innovations pointing to a structurally more efficient — and faster — fulfillment operation in the quarters ahead.



In its fourth-quarter 2025 results, Amazon reported that U.S. Prime members received more than 8 billion items same or next day during 2025, a rise of more than 30% year over year. Same-day delivery volumes surged nearly 70% in the United States compared to the previous year, with close to 100 million customers using the option. For the third straight year, Amazon simultaneously reduced its cost to serve while achieving record delivery speeds — a combination that is increasingly supporting margin expansion. North America segment operating margin climbed to 9%, up from 8% in the fourth quarter of 2024.



The company's regionalized fulfillment network is central to these gains. Improved local inventory placement has shortened delivery distances and reduced package handling, a key driver behind both faster speeds and lower per-unit transportation costs. The expansion of same-day grocery delivery to over 2,300 U.S. cities and towns, and Amazon Pharmacy same-day delivery to more than 3,000 cities, reflects the company's push to extend the model into high-frequency, high-loyalty categories. The Amazon Now ultra-fast delivery format, offering delivery in 30 minutes or less, has moved beyond India into Mexico and the UAE, with pilot testing underway in several U.S. and U.K. communities.



Amazon recently introduced one-hour and three-hour delivery options covering more than 90,000 products across hundreds of U.S. cities and towns, with further geographic expansion planned. Amazon and FedEx also announced a returns partnership, with over 1,500 FedEx Office locations now accepting box-free, label-free Amazon returns, expanding the returns network to more than 10,000 U.S. drop-off points. To sustain this build-out, Amazon has outlined approximately $200 billion in capital expenditure for 2026, with a meaningful portion directed toward fulfillment operations, delivery infrastructure, and automation. The scale of investment signals that logistics remains a primary competitive lever for the company going forward.

FedEx and Walmart Step Up AI and Digital Transformation Push

As Amazon accelerates its AI and cloud strategy, rivals FedEx FDX and Walmart WMT are advancing their own digital transformation agendas. FedEx has been deploying AI-driven tools to optimize logistics networks, improve delivery efficiency and reduce operational costs. Walmart, meanwhile, has ramped up automation investments across its supply chain and e-commerce operations, directly challenging Amazon's marketplace dominance. Walmart's growing tech infrastructure signals a broader shift toward AI-powered retail management. FedEx is similarly leaning on data analytics to sharpen route planning and customer experience. Both FedEx and Walmart are channeling significant capital into next-generation technologies, underscoring that the race to embed AI extends well beyond the pure-play tech sector.

AMZN’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Amazon shares have lost 9.6% in the past six-month period compared with the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry and the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s decline of 15.5% and 7%, respectively

AMZN’s 6-Month Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, AMZN stock appears overvalued, trading at a forward 12-month price/earnings ratio of 25.5X, higher than the industry’s 21.24X. Amazon has a Value Score of C.

AMZN’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMZN’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $7.78 per share, indicating an 8.51% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Amazon.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amazon.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote

Amazon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.