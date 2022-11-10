Amazon reviewing unprofitable business units to cut costs - WSJ

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O is reviewing unprofitable business units, including the devices unit, to cut costs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

