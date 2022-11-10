Amazon reviewing unprofitable business units to cut costs - WSJ

Adds details on job cut plan, shares

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O is reviewing unprofitable business units, including the devices unit, to cut costs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of the company rose 11% in morning trade. Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

As part of the months-long review, Amazon has told employees in some unprofitable divisions to look for jobs elsewhere in the company because the teams they were working on were being suspended or closed, the report said.

Alexa, Amazon's voice assistant business, is also under review, the Journal reported, adding that the unit had an operating loss of more than $5 billion a year.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

