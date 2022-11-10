Investing
AMZN

Amazon Reviewing Alexa, Other Money Losing Businesses as it Searches For Cost Cuts: Wall St. Journal

November 10, 2022 — 05:49 pm EST

Written by Greg Morcroft for Fintel ->

The Wall Street Journal on Thursday reported that Amazon.com (US:AMZN) Chief Executive Andy Jassy is leading a cost-cutting review at the company and is paring back nonprofitable businesses, including its Alexa operations. 

The report cited people familiar with the matter.  

The report said Amazon, whose stock is down by almost half this year, has been experiencing a slowdown in its core retail business as it tries to manage costs from its logistics network.  According to the report, Amazon advised employees in the nonprofitable units to look for work at other Amazon operations. 

Between 2019 and the end of 2021, Amazon hired more than 800,000 employees to meet pandemic demand. The paper also noted it spent more than $10 billion on acquisitions of a robot device-maker, a movie-and-television studio and a primary-care healthcare company.  

The Journal said the company told it, "Our senior leadership team regularly reviews our investment outlook and financial performance, including as part of our annual operating plan review," a company spokesman said in a statement. "As part of this year's review, we're taking into account the current macro-environment and considering opportunities to optimize costs." 

The report said Amazon's looking at whether to focus on trying to add new Alexa capabilities. 
The Amazon spokesman told the paper that the company is "as optimistic about Alexa's future today as we've ever been, and it remains an important business and area of investment for Amazon." He said customer interactions with Alexa have increased by more than 30% in the past year. 

Last week, Amazon announced that it was instituting a hiring freeze across corporate jobs. 

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Investing
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.