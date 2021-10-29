Amazon Reveals 20% Stake In Rivian Worth $3.8 Bln

(RTTNews) - Retail giant Amazon.com Inc (AMZN), in a security filing on Friday, revealed that it has a 20% stake in the budding electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive. The filing said that the company has about 20% of the preferred stock of Rivian as of September 30, 2021, which is worth to $3.8 billion. The value of the stock was $2.7 billion back in December 2020. Rivian has already filed for an IPO prospectus earlier in October and the company is expected to go public later in November under the ticker "RIVN." Rivian has already raised $10.5 billion and is looking to hit a valuation of $80 billion on the listing. During a previous filing, Rivian had said that Amazon has invested $1.3 billion in the company as well as holds 150 million preferred stock. Amazon executive, Peter Krawiec is also on the board of the EV maker. Amazon has already placed an order of 100,000 vehicles for the company's last-mile delivery purposes and the e-retail giant is planning to land 10,000 EVs early next year. This move will also cut down on the carbon footprint that the company leaves as it delivers products all over the world. Rivian said has already reported that it can suffer a loss in the ongoing quarter as it has vamped up productions of its vehicles. Rivian also said that Amazon has the exclusive right to the delivery vehicles for at least four years and will also have the right of first refusal after that. Apart from Amazon, Ford Motors (F) also has a 5% share in the company.

