Amazon Reportedly In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-driving Technology Company Zoox

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) is in advanced talks to buy self-driving technology company Zoox Inc, in a move that would expand the e-commerce giant's reach in autonomous-vehicle technology, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal will value Zoox at less than the $3.2 billion it achieved in a funding round in 2018. A deal may be weeks away and the talks could still fall apart, the Journal reported.

