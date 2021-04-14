Amazon Releases Lightweight Echo Buds With New Active Noise Cancellation Technology

(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) unveiled next-generation of Echo Buds in a smaller design allowing a more comfortable fit. The product features premium audio architecture, Active Noise Cancellation technology, wireless charging capabilities, improved microphones for better call quality, and hands-free access to Alexa.

The all-new Echo Buds are 20% smaller, lightweight, and IPX4-rated to withstand splashes, sweat, or light rain. With Amazon's new Active Noise Cancellation technology, the all-new Echo Buds can cancel twice as much noise compared to the first generation.

The Echo Buds offer up to five hours of music playback on a single charge, and the compact case provides two additional charges for a total of up to 15 hours of music playback. A 15-minute quick charge will power up to two hours of music playback.

The Echo Buds are available for pre-order now and will begin shipping to customers in the U.S. in May. Echo Buds are priced at $119.99 for the USB-C wired charging option, or $139.99 for wireless charging. However, for a limited time, the USB-C wired charging option will be available for $99.99 and the wireless charging option will be available for $119.99.

