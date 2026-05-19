Amazon Refreshes Fire TV, Alexa+: Can Retail Tailwind Lift the Stock?

Amazon AMZN is pressing its devices ecosystem into service as a retail conversion engine, with a string of Fire TV and Alexa+ updates rolled out across April and May 2026 designed to translate screen time and voice queries directly into purchases on its storefronts.



On April 15, 2026, Amazon launched the new Fire TV Stick HD and the Ember Artline lifestyle TV and extended its redesigned Fire TV experience to Japan. This builds on the February 2026 U.S. interface overhaul, which lifted the number of pinned apps on the home screen from 6 to 20, delivered up to 30% faster navigation in some cases, and added a transformed Fire TV mobile app along with a football hub tied to the FIFA World Cup 2026.



Alexa+ has scaled in parallel. Following the Italy Early Access launch on April 15, 2026, Alexa+ rolled out in Germany and Austria on May 7, 2026, broadening its reach beyond the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico and Spain. On May 13, 2026, Amazon merged Rufus and Alexa+ into a single Alexa for Shopping agent spanning Amazon.com, the Shopping app, Alexa.com, the Alexa app, and Echo devices, and brought the full visual shopping experience to Echo Show 15 and 21. Per company disclosures, customers are talking to Alexa+ more than 2.5 times as often as the original Alexa and completing purchases on the Echo Show at 3 times the prior rate.



The backdrop is supportive: first-quarter 2026 net sales rose 17% to $181.5 billion, with North America up 12% to $104.1 billion and paid units up 15%. Second-quarter guidance calls for net sales of $194-$199 billion and operating income of $20-$24 billion. Still, execution risk and capex intensity temper the near-term setup for AMZN, with first-quarter cash capex at $43.2 billion.

Rival Streaming and AI Push: Roku and Google

Roku ROKU and Alphabet GOOGL-owned Google are advancing parallel initiatives in connected-TV commerce and AI-driven content discovery. In April 2026, Roku launched Roku Curate, packaging streaming data with retailer purchase signals to power shoppable CTV ads, building on its Shopify-integrated Action Ads. Roku remains the No. 1 TV streaming platform in the United States, Canada and Mexico by hours streamed. Google, meanwhile, expanded Gemini for Google TV in March 2026 with richer visual answers, deep dives and sports briefs and is rolling Gemini out to Australia, New Zealand and Great Britain. Google is also transitioning Assistant to Gemini across Android-linked smart-home devices.

AMZN’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Amazon shares have jumped 22% in the past six-month period compared with the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry and the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s appreciation of 11.9% and 10.6%, respectively.

AMZN’s 6-Month Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, AMZN stock appears overvalued, trading at a forward 12-month price/earnings ratio of 28.5X, higher than the industry’s 23.86X. Amazon has a Value Score of D.

AMZN’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMZN’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $8.85 per share, indicating a 14.9% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Amazon.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amazon.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote

Amazon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.