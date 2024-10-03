News & Insights

Amazon To Recruit 250,000 Employees In US Ahead Of Holiday Season

October 03, 2024 — 11:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Thursday announced the decision to hire 250,000 employees for full-time, part-time, and seasonal roles across its customer fulfillment and transportation divisions in the U.S.

For the holiday hire, the tech giant will be investing $2.2 billion into additional pay for the employees, bringing the average total compensation to more than $29 per hour.

Full-time workers will get additional benefits, such as health care from the joining day, and education programs. Whereas, seasonal employees will earn at least $18 per hour along with other comprehensive benefits.

Currently, Amazon's stock is trading at $182.08, down 1.45 percent on the Nasdaq.

