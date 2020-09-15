Amazon Rebrands FreeTime To Amazon Kids, Kids+

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com has rebranded its Amazon FreeTime and Amazon FreeTime Unlimited services as Amazon Kids and Amazon Kids+, respectively. These two services provide a kid-friendly experience for families with books, games, shows, and movies. The two services have enabled more than 20 million parents globally to trust Amazon to give them the parental controls they need to provide a safe place for their children to enjoy premium books, games, shows, and movies.

The services provide kids the freedom of choice and unlimited access to the content they love, while giving the parent peace of mind knowing that what their kids are viewing on their device is age-appropriate.

Amazon Kids offers easy-to-use parental controls that encourage learning before play, and give parents the ability to manage their child's Amazon Kids settings. The content is divided into three age groups of ages 3 to 5, ages 6 to 8 and ages 9 to 12.

Amazon said the new names reflect their continued commitment to invest in and expand kids' experiences, including bringing fun, educational content to kids and providing parental controls that allow them to find the right balance between education and entertainment.

Parents can personalize screen time limits, set educational goals, filter age-appropriate content, and also manage web browsing and content usage based on their preferences.

Amazon Kids+ gives kids unlimited access to a world of content to explore and parents the confidence that all content is age-appropriate. It already offers more than 20,000 books, movies, audible books, games, and Spanish-language content designed just for kids. It now has more content and features designed just for kids.

Amazon Kids now offers more flexibility to customize the Amazon Fire tablet software experience, so it can grow with the child. A new home screen theme will be rolled out in the coming weeks, and parents will be able to select it in profile settings under the "Adjust Age Filters and Themes" section in Amazon Parent Dashboard.

Amazon has also added easy access to music stations from iHeartRadio Family directly on the Amazon Kids home screen of the child's Fire tablet.

Amazon Kids is completely free to parents, and Amazon Kids+ subscriptions start at $2.99 per month for Prime members and $4.99 per month for customers who are not yet Prime members.

Customers can use the same Amazon Kids+ subscription across any compatible device to access, including Fire tablets, Fire TV, Kindle, Echo, iOS, Chrome OS, and Android devices.

