Amazon Really Did Spend $4 Billion On Anti-Coronavirus Measures in Q2

E-commerce giant Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) delivered some eye-popping numbers in Thursday's second-quarter report.

Earnings nearly doubled year over year to $10.30 per share. Sales rose 40% to $88.9 billion. Wall Street was expecting a strong performance thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the reported figures were still a huge surprise. Your average analyst would have settled for earnings near $1.46 per share on revenue of about $81.5 billion.

Here's the fun part. Remember how Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos promised to spend $4 billion on coronavirus-fighting efforts in the second quarter? That did indeed happen and those costs are included in the estimate-smashing profits mentioned above. And that's not all. The company will pour another $2 billion into COVID-19 mitigation efforts in the third quarter.

Where is all that money going?

Amazon isn't just throwing that money away in order to claim quick PR points. Here's a short and incomplete list of COVID-19 expenses from the second quarter:

$500 million of one-time "Thank You" bonuses to Amazon workers and contractors who put their own health on the line for the company in June.

650,000 full-time and part-time Amazon and Whole Foods workers now have access to 10 days of free emergency care of children and adult family members.

The company added 175,000 new employees in the second quarter and intends to keep 125,000 of these temporary workers onboard in permanent, full-time positions.

More than 150 workflow processes in Amazon's shipping facilities had to be changed in order to comply with social-distancing guidelines.

Image source: Getty Images.

What does it all mean for Amazon investors?

Amazon is taking its commitment to COVID-19 mitigation very seriously. The company could have nearly doubled its operating income in the second quarter by shrugging off Bezos' $4 billion coronavirus promise. That would have been a long-term disaster for Amazon's brand name, of course. In that light, the renewed promise to invest another $2 billion in anti-COVID measures in the next quarter is the bigger story.

Jeff Bezos famously runs Amazon as if each day is Day One of operations in a brand-new start-up business. That means not sitting on your laurels, not collecting massive reserves of cash profits, and reinvesting the windfall from unexpected business-boosting events like the COVID-19 pandemic right back into the company. Bezos always optimizes Amazon's business plan to maximize long-term growth.

The COVID-19 investment does that by protecting the company and its workers in a time of crisis, and the lessons learned here should help Amazon get a handle on future crises as well. And that's how Amazon continues to deliver double-digit growth even in normal quarterly reports as if it didn't have a $1.6 trillion market cap and $322 billion in trailing revenue.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Anders Bylund owns shares of Amazon. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and recommends the following options: short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.