Amazon reaches deal to run shopping ads on Snap - The Information

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Amazon AMZN.O has reached a deal with Snap SNAP.N that will let people buy its products directly from ads on the Snapchat app, the Information reported on Monday, a week after the ecommerce giant struck a similar partnership with Facebook-owner Meta PlatformsMETA.O.

The Snapchat advertisement deal, currently being rolled out to customers in the U.S., will allow users to buy products from Amazon.com without leaving the social media app, the Information added.

It would also show them real-time pricing, Prime eligibility and delivery estimates, the report said, citing an Amazon spokesperson.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Snap declined to comment.

