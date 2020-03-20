Amazon Raising Hourly Pay Through the End of April

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) has faced arguably the greatest challenge in its existence as it attempts to keep its customers supplied during the coronavirus pandemic. The online retailer was hit with tremendous demand and has made a number of moves including prioritizing delivery of essential supplies and hiring 100,000 additional workers.

Now, the company wants to make sure it's taking care of its hourly workers, who are essentially on the front lines of this situation. To do that, Amazon has increased pay for some workers in a number of countries.

Amazon is increasing pay for workers in its warehouses. Image source: Amazon.

What is Amazon doing?

The online retail giant has been pushing its workers hard, and it's going to reward them by paying them more. These raises apply to workers "in fulfillment centers, transportation operations, stores or those making deliveries so that others can remain at home," according to a press release.

"We want to recognize our employees who are playing an essential role for people at a time when many of the services that might normally be there to support them are closed," the company wrote. "In the U.S., we will be adding an additional $2 USD per hour worked through April from our current rate of $15/hour or more, depending on the region, C$2 in Canada, £2 per hour in the UK, and approximately 2 [Euros] per hour in many EU countries."

Amazon needs to do this

When just coming to work brings the danger of being infected, it makes sense to pay more money to people taking that risk. Amazon, it should be noted, is also expanding its paid time off plan for hourly workers, including offering two weeks of paid time for anyone who contracts COVID-19 or anyone quarantined after being exposed.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Daniel B. Kline has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.