Amazon Raises Spain Investment By €18 Bln, Totaling €33.7 Bln For Data Center And Cloud Expansion

(RTTNews) - At Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Monday said it plans to invest €33.7 billion in Spain to expand its data center and cloud infrastructure, including AI capabilities, adding €18 billion to the €15.7 billion investment announced in 2024.

The expansion of the AWS Europe (Spain) Region in Aragón is expected to add €31.7 billion to Spain's GDP through 2035 and support nearly 30,000 full-time equivalent jobs annually across local businesses.

The e-commerce giant also intends to build supply chain facilities, including a server manufacturing plant and an AI/ML server assembly and repair center, creating an additional 1,800 jobs in Aragón. It has invested over €20 billion in Spain since 2011 across retail operations, logistics, cloud and AI infrastructure, community programs, and customer and business innovation.

Additionally, Amazon plans to invest €30 million in community programs through 2035 supporting education, sustainability, social impact, and local development.

The company emphasized sustainability, with AWS data centers in Aragón operating on 100% renewable energy since 2022 and ongoing projects to become water positive by 2030.

"We're supporting Europe's digital capabilities and expanding cloud and AI infrastructure that businesses and organizations are already using to grow and innovate. Our investment will create meaningful opportunities for Spanish citizens, including high-skilled jobs and community initiatives, while advancing water stewardship and promoting carbon-free energy projects. This is a long-term bet on Spain, and we're proud to make it," said David Zapolsky, Amazon's chief global affairs and legal officer.

