Amazon raises pay for UK operations employees

March 22 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O on Wednesday announced a pay rise for its employees at the UK operations, increasing the minimum starting pay to between 11 pounds ($13.50) and 12 pounds per hour.

The increase will depend on locations and start from April, the company said.

($1 = 0.8151 pounds)

