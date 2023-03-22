US Markets
Amazon raises pay for UK operations employees

March 22, 2023 — 09:14 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

March 22 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O on Wednesday announced a pay rise for its employees at the UK operations, increasing the minimum starting pay to between 11 pounds ($13.50) and 12 pounds per hour.

The increase will depend on locations and start from April, the company said.

($1 = 0.8151 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

