US Markets
AMZN

Amazon raises hourly pay for warehouse and transportation workers

Contributor
Akash Sriram Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Amazon.com Inc's warehouse and transportation workers will receive an increased average starting pay of $19 per hour, the world's largest online retailer said on Wednesday.

Changes sourcing

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O warehouse and transportation workers will receive an increased average starting pay of $19 per hour, the world's largest online retailer said on Wednesday.

A heftier paycheck would help the company attract and retain workers in a tightening U.S. labor market during the peak season for gifting.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular