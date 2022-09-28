Amazon raises hourly pay for warehouse and transportation workers

Changes sourcing

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O warehouse and transportation workers will receive an increased average starting pay of $19 per hour, the world's largest online retailer said on Wednesday.

A heftier paycheck would help the company attract and retain workers in a tightening U.S. labor market during the peak season for gifting.

