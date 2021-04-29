Markets
AMZN

Amazon Q1 Profit Trounces Street View, Sales Surge 44%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Thursday reported first-quarter results, with both earnings and revenues trouncing Wall Street estimates, as the online retail giant continues to benefit from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as more and more customers shop on the e-commerce platform. Looking forward, the company issued a strong second-quarter revenue outlook, indicating that the company expects the momentum to continue.

Seattle, Washington-based Amazon's first-quarter profit surged to $8.1 billion or $15.79 per share from $2.5 billion or $5.01 per share last year. On average, 37 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $9.54 per share for the quarter.

Amazon's sales for the quarter jumped 44% to $108.5 billion from $75.5 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $104.46 billion for the quarter.

Sales from North America jumped 40 percent to $64.4 billion from $46.1 billion last year, while international sales rose 60 percent to $30.6 billion from $19.1 billion. Meanwhile, revenues of Amazon Web Services, Amazon's cloud service division, jumped 32 percent to $13.5 billion from $10.2 billion.

Looking forward to the second quarter, the company expects sales of $110.0 billion to $116.0 billion. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $108.68 billion.

Further, Amazon confirmed that this year's Prime Day will take place in June. Typically, Amazon's annual, two-day discount bonanza takes place in July, however, last year the shopping event was postponed to October due to the pandemic.

AMZN closed Thursday's trading at $3,471.31, up $12.81 or 0.37%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $115.69 or 3.33%, on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular