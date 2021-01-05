Markets
Amazon Purchases 11 Boeing Aircraft From Delta Air Lines And WestJet

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc said that it purchased eleven Boeing 767-300 aircraft, expanding its fleet to continue to serve customers. The purchases include seven aircraft from Delta and four aircraft from WestJet.

Amazon noted that the four aircraft purchased from WestJet in March are currently undergoing passenger to cargo conversion and will join Amazon Air's network in 2021, and the seven aircraft from Delta will enter Amazon's air cargo network in 2022.

Amazon said it will continue to rely on third-party carriers to operate those new aircraft.

