Amazon Project Zero Extended To More Countries To Combat Counterfeits

(RTTNews) - Amazon announced the extension of Project Zero, which protects and empowers brands to combat counterfeits, to seven new countries.

The project is now available in Australia, Brazil, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Turkey, and the UAE, along with ten other countries where Amazon has a store.

Launched in 2019, Project Zero combines Amazon's technology, machine learning, and innovation to identify brands' own intellectual property or IP, to put an end to counterfeits.

Amazon's automated protections, powered by machine learning, continuously scan more than 5 billion attempted daily product listing updates to look for suspicious listings.

Further, Project Zero uses a self-service tool to empower brands and provides them with an unprecedented ability to directly remove listings from Amazon store.

Product serialization is enabled by a unique code that brands apply within their manufacturing or packaging process. It allows Amazon to individually scan and confirm the authenticity of every single purchase of a brand's enrolled products from Amazon's stores.

Over 10,000 brands, comprising major and minor brands such as Arduino, BMW, ChessCentral, LifeProof, OtterBox, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Veet, among others, have already enrolled in Project Zero.

The company noted that those brands enrolled in the project and already have a trademark enrolled in one of the newly launched countries will automatically be able to use Project Zero in these additional stores.

BMW said, "Project Zero has been a very easy and effective tool at protecting BMW on Amazon. We are very appreciative of the tools Amazon has built to enable us to protect our brand."

In its efforts to empower brands to protect their IP, Amazon recently launched the Amazon Counterfeit Crime Unit or ACCU, which investigates and brings legal action against bad actors, protecting customers, selling partners, and brands.

Further, Amazon IP Accelerator helps businesses more quickly obtain IP rights and brand protection in Amazon's stores.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.