US Markets
VIACA

Amazon Prime Video to stream NFL's Thursday night games

Contributor
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

The National Football League (NFL) said it has signed long-term agreements with ViacomCBS Inc, Fox Corp and other media partners for the distribution of NFL games, with Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video service as an exclusive partner for its Thursday night games.

March 18 (Reuters) - The National Football League (NFL) said it has signed long-term agreements with ViacomCBS Inc VIACA.O, Fox Corp FOXA.O and other media partners for the distribution of NFL games, with Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O Prime Video service as an exclusive partner for its Thursday night games.

Amazon is paying about $1 billion per year, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIACA FOXA AMZN

Other Topics

Culture

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular