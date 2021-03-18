Amazon Prime Video to stream NFL's Thursday night games

March 18 (Reuters) - The National Football League (NFL) said it has signed long-term agreements with ViacomCBS Inc VIACA.O, Fox Corp FOXA.O and other media partners for the distribution of NFL games, with Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O Prime Video service as an exclusive partner for its Thursday night games.

Amazon is paying about $1 billion per year, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

