Amazon Prime Video disappears from Apple's app stores

Neha Malara Reuters
Amazon Inc's streaming service, Prime Video, disappeared from Apple Inc's app store on Friday.

However, AppleInsider reported that existing app installations were still working on the latest versions of iOS and tvOS.

Apple and Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

