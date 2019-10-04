Amazon Prime Video disappears from Apple's app stores

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Amazon Inc's AMZN.O streaming service, Prime Video, disappeared from Apple Inc's AAPL.O app store on Friday.

However, AppleInsider reported that existing app installations were still working on the latest versions of iOS and tvOS.

Apple and Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0344;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.