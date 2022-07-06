Amazon Prime Members Can Get a Year of Free Grubhub Deliveries

If you're an Amazon Prime member or have been thinking of joining ahead of Prime Day, you'll want to know about a new membership perk. Amazon and Grubhub have formed a partnership and are offering U.S. Amazon Prime members a free year of Grubhub+.

This subscription gives customers access to $0 delivery fees on eligible orders. This could be valuable if you frequently order takeout through delivery apps like Grubhub.

Amazon introduces a new perk to Prime members

Amazon Prime Day is near -- on July 12 and July 13, Prime Members can score amazing deals.

Amazon is promoting exclusive offerings to its members to build excitement around this two-day annual shopping event.

Earlier today, the brand announced a new partnership with Grubhub. Prime members in the United States can get one free year of Grubhub+. This subscription-based program entitles subscribers to $0 delivery fees on eligible Grubhub orders of $12 or more.

Choosing to become an Amazon Prime member is an investment. This benefit adds more value to the $139 annual membership. If you're sick of paying takeout delivery fees, this perk could help you keep more money in your bank account.

How to get a free year of $0 deliveries on Grubhub

You can sign up for this benefit if you're an existing Amazon Prime member.

Here's what you need to do:

Visit the promotion page. Sign into your Amazon Prime account. Click on "Activate Grubhub+." Agree to the terms and conditions to connect your Prime and Grubhub accounts. Agree to share your Prime membership status with Grubhub.

Remember that this perk entitles Prime members to Grubhub+ for a year. After the initial 12-month free period ends, you'll be billed $9.99 monthly to continue using Grubhub+ benefits. You can cancel anytime if you don't want to pay for this service.

This freebie is only available to Prime members

If you're not yet an Amazon Prime member, once you become one, you can follow the steps above to activate your free year of Grubhub+.

Are you unsure if investing in an Amazon Prime membership is the right move for you?

These articles may help you decide if it's a good fit:

Amazon Prime Day deals could save you money

You may be able to save money by taking advantage of Prime Day deals. If there are specific products that you've been meaning to buy, you may be able to score a discount.

But not every buy is a deal. Make sure to research before Prime Day arrives and create a shopping list to avoid overspending.

Don't be tempted to buy items you don't need -- otherwise, you may go over your budget. No deal is worth the potential risk of falling into debt.

These tips may help you get the most out of Prime Day:

If you're an Amazon Prime member and want to avoid paying delivery fees on takeout night, don't miss out on a free year of Grubhub+. You could save money on expensive delivery fees. For additional money-saving tips, check out these personal finance resources.

