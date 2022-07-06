Amazon Prime Day’s Best Deals: Early Sales Are Live Now

Amazon Prime Day is returning to its traditional July time slot in 2022 after two years of moving the sales event due to pandemic disruptions.

Prime Day — Amazon’s members-only, summertime version of Black Friday — is eagerly awaited every year by deal seekers hoping to score big discounts on electronics, appliances, clothes, toys and more. So we’ll get right to answering all of your most important questions about Amazon Prime membership and Prime Day deals.

When is Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 takes place on July 12 and July 13.

Even though Prime Day 2022 doesn’t officially kick off until 3 a.m. Eastern Time (midnight Pacific Time) on July 12, Amazon is already heavily promoting it with teasers, and shoppers who can’t wait can score early Prime Day deals now.

What are the best Prime Day deals?

Early Prime Day deals kicked off June 21 and include as much as 55% off some Amazon devices — including wearables like its Halo Band fitness device and Echo Frames smart eyeglasses — and up to 50% off Amazon Fire TVs.

Here are some of the early deals we’ve spotted, and most of the discounts are available only to Prime members:

• Echo Dot Smart Speaker (4th Gen.): $19.99 (list price $49.99)

• Fire 7 Tablet 32GB: $32.98 (list price $69.99)

• Kindle Kids E-Reader: $49.99 (list price $109.99)

• Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series Smart TV: $259.99 (list price $469.99)

• Toshiba 65-Inch Class M550 Series 4K Smart Fire TV: $499.99 (list price $999.99)

• Tapela E7 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones: $39.99 (list price $99.99)

How much is Amazon Prime?

Historically, Amazon has used Prime Day to promote its own devices, such as its Alexa-enabled Echo speakers, Fire TV sticks and Kindle e-readers. It also uses the event to promote Prime membership: As usual, Prime Day deals are available only to Prime subscribers.

For most subscribers, Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month, or $139 annually. (Amazon Prime Student membership costs $7.49 per month or $69 for a year, and Amazon also offers discounted Prime membership to people who receive certain forms of government assistance.)

While lots of people have done the math and found Amazon Prime to be worth the price of membership, Amazon offers a free, no-strings-attached trial if you’re still on the fence.

Amazon hopes that by offering a free 30-day trial of Prime, you’ll get used to the fast, free shipping (usually two days or less), streaming content and other perks of membership. Even if you used to be an Amazon Prime member in the past, you’re eligible for a free trial if your membership lapsed more than 12 months ago.

How do I get the best Prime Day deals?

For Prime Day 2022, Amazon promises shoppers will see name brands like Beats, Casper and iRobot, along with the site’s lowest prices ever on selected items from Sony, Bose and GE. Early Prime-exclusive deals also include name-brand discounts from SodaStream, De’Longhi, Dove and more, plus lots of discounts on Amazon’s own brands like Amazon Basics.

But just because an item is advertised with a sale price, you still want to make sure you’re getting the best possible deal. Smart shoppers know the tips and tricks to ferreting out good values, whether the occasion is Prime Day, Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

Don’t look at list prices. Amazon’s list prices are notoriously unreliable . The same holds true for what are often promoted as “original” or “regular” prices. Using inflated prices as a point of comparison is an old retail sleight-of-hand to trick you into thinking you’re getting a deeper discount than you really are.

Use price-tracking tools. Prices on Amazon change constantly. Sites and browser extensions like CamelCamelCamel and Keepa offer historical price-tracking data so you can see if an item you’re watching has been cheaper at other points over the past year. An item that was cheaper last Black Friday than Prime Day, for instance, might be worth waiting until November for — but an all-time-low price is a good signal to click the “buy” button now.

Check out old deals. Peruse deal roundups from previous Prime Days , Black Fridays , and Cyber Mondays to refresh your memory and get a feel for how this year’s deals compare with prior big sale events. Looking at former sales is also a good way to get a feel for which name brands are likely to be featured and what types of products (TVs, air fryers, etc.) are hot. Be aware, however, that due to widespread inflation the deals you see this year may have higher prices than special sales events in the past.

Shop around. Prime-like deals aren’t limited to Amazon. Target, for instance, is promoting “Target Deal Days” from July 11 to July 13, and you can expect other big retailers like Walmart, Best Buy and Lowe’s to offer deep discounts on a wide array of merchandise to compete with Amazon Prime Day. Check out their respective Black Friday in July sales and do some comparison-shopping.

Money Classic

To celebrate our 50th anniversary, we've combed through decades of our print magazines to find hidden gems, fascinating stories and vintage personal finance tips that have withstood the test of time. Dive into the archives with us.

Sign Up

More from Money:

How to Save on Amazon Prime — Even After the New Price Hikes

Dollar Scholar Asks: Is Amazon Prime Still Worth It?

This Genius Hack Will Save You Money on Amazon — Every Time You Shop

© Copyright 2021 Ad Practitioners, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.