Amazon Prime Day: 4 Worst Things To Buy, According to a Shopping Expert

Amazon’s annual Prime Day savings event will run July 11 and 12 this year, during which you can expect deep discounts on everything from electronics to high-end beauty products. While there are plenty of sale items to shop, not everything is worth buying during this savings event.

GOBankingRates spoke with Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews.com, to find out the worst things to buy on Amazon Prime Day.

Fall Items

If you see Halloween decor or fall apparel on sale during Prime Day, beware that prices are likely to drop even further later on in the year. In other words, now may not be the best time to buy.

“There likely won’t be a huge selection available, but items for the fall season are already starting to show up on store shelves. Craft stores are rolling out Halloween items and there’s a good chance that some clothing stores are beginning to make room for fall apparel. However, these items are so new that if they’re on sale for Prime Day, they’re likely not going to have great discounts,” Ramhold said.

“Add to that the fact that there also won’t be a huge selection yet, and you’re better off skipping these for now. Instead, look to Labor Day sales in late August and early September to have notable savings on these kinds of items. The very best savings on fall clothing tend to be in October or around Black Friday.”

Laptops

“There will definitely be some deals on laptops around Prime Day, but if you aren’t seeing exactly what you want (or need), don’t feel pressured to settle for whatever is on sale,” Ramhold said.

Instead, hold out a little longer for official back-to-school sales.

“The back-to-school sales will begin in earnest right after Prime Day, so it’s worth holding off a bit longer and checking to see what kinds of deals will pop up towards the end of July and even into August,” Ramhold said.

Non-Fire TV Televisions

“Prime Day is big for Fire TVs but if those don’t appeal to you, there might not be many alternatives on sale,” Ramhold said. “Instead of opting for a Fire TV just because it’s on sale, hold off until Black Friday. That’s when we’ll see a much bigger selection of TVs on sale and potentially with prices that are the best of the year.”

The odds of finding the TV that you really want at a great price will be higher during Black Friday than Prime Day.

“Considering more retailers will be participating in Black Friday sales than Prime Day competing events, this just increases the odds of getting exactly what you want at a price point that fits your budget,” Ramhold said.

Back-to-School Items

Like with laptops, you’re better off waiting until more retailers launch their back-to-school sales before buying these items.

“Amazon is curating lists of back-to-school and off-to-college items for its Prime Day event, but that doesn’t mean these products will be discounted yet,” Ramhold said. “If there aren’t any deals that are appealing to your taste and your budget, hold off for another week or so. The back-to-school sales should kick off in full force the week after Prime Day, so you’ll have plenty of opportunities to shop these items then and take advantage of more offerings and better savings as time goes on.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Amazon Prime Day: 4 Worst Things To Buy, According to a Shopping Expert

