Amazon Prime Day Show To Present Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Kid Cudi

(RTTNews) - Celebrated artists Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi will star in Amazon's Prime Day Show, as part of the annual Prime Day event that comes on June 21 and 22.

In celebration of the shopping extravaganza with more than 2 million deals around the world, the Prime Day Show will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting June 17.

The three artists will be featured in a three-part immersive musical event presented by Amazon Music that features some of the best in music and entertainment. It will give three unique experiences that fuse performance and storytelling, transporting fans to worlds inspired by Paris, The Dunbar Hotel, and outer space.

All three episodes of the Prime Day Show will premiere globally and will be available to all customers for 30 days, with or without a Prime membership.

In the show, seven-time Grammy Award-winning Billie Eilish presents a series of cinematic performances, and features new music from her upcoming album, Happier Than Ever. The Prime Day Show X Billie Eilish is directed by Eilish and Sam Wrench, and produced by Fremantle and Amazon Studios.

The Prime Day Show X H.E.R is a modern day musical tribute to the iconic Dunbar Hotel that hosted some of the most prominent figures of its time. H.E.R., who earned 13 Grammy nominations and four wins, imagines what The Dunbar Hotel would be like if it existed in 2021 featuring new music from her album, Back Of My Mind.

Further, in the Prime Day Show X Kid Cudi, the actor, Grammy Award-winning musician, and multi-platinum recording artist departs Earth to establish a new community on the moon in this intercosmic performance, which featurs music from his album Man on the Moon III. Cudi collaborates with the International Space Orchestra.

Beginning Thursday, the official Prime Day Show playlist is accessible for Amazon Music subscribers and Prime members. The Prime Day Show will also be available to stream on Twitch, IMDb TV, and on Amazon devices including Fire TV, Echo Show, and Fire tablets on Prime Video.

Eilish is also launching a line of merchandise including a collection of T-shirts, sweatshirts, posters, accessories, and more that will drop exclusively on Amazon on June 17 alongside the Prime Day Show.

Amazon's annual Prime Day event will be held June 21 and June 22, kicking off summer with two days of epic deals and the best savings across every category.

