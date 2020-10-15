Amazon Prime Day Shopping Event Sales Surpasses $3.5 Bln

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com (AMZN) Thursday announced that third-party sellers on its marketplace earned over $3.5 billion in total across 19 countries during this year's Prime Day shopping event.

Amazon held Prime Day in India in August, and just wrapped the two-day event across 19 additional countries including the U.S., U.K., U.A.E., Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Brazil, Belgium, Austria, and Australia.

The company recorded an increase of nearly 60% compared with last year.

Amazon said it is on track to invest $18 billion this year to help small and medium-sized businesses succeed in its store, and designed this Prime Day to support small businesses even more.

"We are thrilled that Prime Day was a record-breaking event for small and medium businesses worldwide, with sales surpassing $3.5 billion—an increase of nearly 60% from last year," said Jeff Wilke, CEO Worldwide Consumer. "We're also proud that Prime members saved more than $1.4 billion, and we look forward to providing more opportunities for our selling partners to grow and customers to save throughout the holiday season. I'm incredibly thankful to our employees and partners around the world who helped make Prime Day possible, especially the dedicated front-line teams in our fulfillment centers and delivery operations."

