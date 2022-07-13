Amazon Prime Day Has Lots of Work-From-Home Speaker Options. Get This One.

JBL FLIP 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker: Was $129.95, now $99.95

Solid sound at a good price

Waterproof

Excellent battery life

11 colors available

SEE MORE 17 Best Amazon Prime Day Smart Home Deals

One of the main perks of working from home is being able to play the music you love as you grind through the day. So portable speakers definitely come in handy, and they don't have to be huge to get the job done. You'd be shocked at the sound quality smaller speakers can generate.

They aren’t all alike, however: Some sound tinny, others are nothing but base, and then you stumble on the sweet spot where it just feels right – and that’s the one you go with. While not the cheapest option available, if you choose a JBL speaker, you can't go wrong with JBL's top-notch engineering. The JBL FLIP 5 waterproof portable bluetooth speaker packs a punch, even though it's smaller than a cardboard canister of Quaker Oats and weighs just over a pound. The FLIP 5 isn’t the newest model available (that would be the JBL Flip 6), but it is the one at a sub-$100 price.

With a battery life of up to 12 hours, you can work all day, and then chill with a glass of wine afterward. Bring it to the pool or tote it along on your boat. Boaters say a bonus is they can listen to music on a quality speaker without draining their boat's battery. No worries if it gets a splash. The JBL FLIP 5 is waterproof up to 3 feet. And you can pair multiple speakers, so if you're hosting a spread-out party, it's got you covered. — in party boost mode! — Lisa Kiplinger Buy now

Kiplinger is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read about our editorial standards.

SEE MORE Amazon Prime Day 2022: Some of the Best Deals from Kiplinger Editors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.