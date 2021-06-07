Amazon Prime Day Countdown Starts With Early Release Deals

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the upcoming Prime Day event on June 21 and June 22, Amazon started dropping early release deals Monday. The e-commerce giant has begun the countdown heading towards the biggest shopping extravaganza of the year.

In the seventh year of the Prime Day Celebrations, the company is offering more than 2 million deals globally, the most deals ever offered.

Prime members can shop and save on hundreds of thousands of early-release deals including exclusive offers that drop every day leading up to Prime Day. Early deals are available across almost all categories.

In Amazon Devices, the early release deals available exclusively for Prime members include smart home security from Ring; reliable wifi coverage for whole home with eero; and entertainment options from Fire TV and Luna.

Ring Video Doorbells start at $44.99. The customers can prioritize smart home security with up to $150 off Ring Spotlight Cameras, including Ring Spotlight Cam Mount at $199.99, Ring Spotlight Cam Battery two pack at $299.98, and Ring Spotlight Cam Battery three pack at $449.97.

In Fashion, customers can save up to 20 percent on Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger apparel, and find additional savings on men's and women's active wear from Amazon brands.

They can also save 20 percent on healthcare products from Amazon Basic Care along with wellness and personal care products from other Amazon brands, including Solimo, Revly, and Amazon Elements.

In Electronics, the customers can save 72 percent on the Norton 360 Deluxe and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card; up to 50 percent on select Xbox and Ubisoft titles, up to 30 percent on batteries, electronics, and accessories from Amazon Basics; and $100 on FlashForge Adventurer 3D Printers.

In grocery, savings up to 30 percent are available on candy and gum, and 20 percent on snacks and grocery products from Amazon brands, including Happy Belly and Amazon Fresh.

In Sports & Outdoors, "Buy one, get one 20 percent off" is available for World Famous Sports camping equipment.

Amazon Launchpad offers up to 50 percent savings on the Kids Against Maturity Combo Pack and $80 on the Tertill Weeding Robot Bundle.

Panera Bread offers a $3 shopping credit and 40 percent off their Panera online order on Prime Day for those who sign up for MyPanera rewards.

Further, starting June 13, Prime members can save up to 70 percent on Echo devices including Echo Auto at $14.99, Echo Buds, 2nd Gen at $79.99, Echo Show 5, 1st Gen at $44.99 and Echo Frames, 2nd Gen at $174.99.

Gaming and entertainment bundle will be over $40 off, which includes a Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote and Luna Controller, at $73.98. Customers can also save over 30 percent on Fire TV accessory bundles.

Further, aiming to support small businesses, Amazon is offering, starting Monday through Sunday, June 20, a $10 credit to use on Prime Day to members who spend $10 on products from select U.S.-based small business brands and products in Amazon's store.

The promotion is funded by a new Amazon investment of more than $100 million to help small business selling partners succeed and grow this year.

