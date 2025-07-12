Amazon : Prime Day 2025 Breaks Records With Billions In Customer Savings

(RTTNews) - Amazon announced today that Prime Day 2025 was its biggest event ever, with customers saving billions across more than 35 product categories—more than in any previous Prime Day. This year's four-day sale broke records for sales volume and the number of items sold, surpassing all previous multi-day Prime Day events. Members saved big on best-selling brands like Dyson, medicube, and Philips Sonicare.

The E-commerce giant said that the Prime members scored deals across categories including electronics, beauty, and household essentials on best-selling products like Apple AirPods Pro 2, BIODANCE Bio Collagen Real Deep Mask, and Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray. Prime members purchased millions of Alexa-enabled devices, and the Ring Battery Doorbell and Fire TV Stick HD were two of the event's best-selling items.

According to the company, the recent Prime Day experience was enhanced by Alexa+-Amazon's next-generation personal assistant now available in Early Access to millions of customers-along with the AI-powered shopping assistant, Rufus, and AI Shopping Guides. The features helped customers easily discover deals and get product information, complementing the fast, free delivery that Prime members enjoy year-round.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.