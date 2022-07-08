Amazon Prime Day 2022: All the Best Early Deals from Kiplinger Editors

The annual tradition of Amazon Prime Day has been heavy with deals on Amazon’s “house brands” – from Alexa to Amazon Basics to Fire TVs, and so far Amazon Prime Day 2022 is shaping up along those lines. Yes, deals are available right now, even though the actual big event is Tuesday July 12 through Wednesday July 13.

We’ve combed these early offerings for the best deals for Amazon’s 200 million Prime members (or those who willing to join or re-up at the new, higher price). Check out our picks; we’ll be adding more as we hit the sale’s peak.

TP-Link Deco Mesh WiFi System

TP-Link Deco Mesh WiFi System (Deco M3): Was $109.99, now $79.99

Coverage up to 4,500 sq. ft

Replaces WiFi Router/Extender

Works with Alexa

If you’re considering an upgrade from traditional router/extender combinations to a mesh system to improve wireless connectivity, this system’s sub-$100 price tag makes it an incredibly affordable upgrade. While pricier systems offer wider range and more features, this dual-band system beats the competition handily on cost alone, and reviews cite easy setup as a plus. - Kirk Shinkle Buy now

Amazon Basics Fire Resistant Security Safe

Amazon Basics Fire Resistant Security Safe with Programmable Electronic Keypad - 0.83 Cubic Feet. Was $185.80, now $152.99

Right-sized for deterrence

Fire resistant (to UL standard)

1-year warranty

Electronic keypad for access with key backup

If you’ve stayed in a hotel with a safe in the closet and thought, “hey, I should try that at home,” this option from the Amazon Basics line gives you the chance to protect your valuables for probably a lot less money than those items are themselves worth. While a home safe isn’t the solution for everything (some items are better in a safe-deposit box), having important documents like your passport, original copies of your will and other estate documents at hand is key.

Cash, of course, belongs in a safe like this, and several reviewers described its 0.83 cubic feet as being a perfect size for handguns. It weighs 55 pounds, so installing it is not unimaginable for people of mortal strength. You’ll want to use the four bolts supplied to tie it down to a surface. And remember, as a Prime member, that 55 pounds of safe will be shipped to your door for free. – David Muhlbaum Buy now

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Pro Portable SSD

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Pro Portable Solid State Drive: Was $509.99, now $299.95

Durable and well designed

Great read and write speeds

5-year warranty

Password-protection and 256-bit AES hardware-based encryption

This pocket-sized drive offers quick uploads and downloads in a stylish, damage-resistant package, including up to 2 meter drop protection, IP55 water and dust resistance, and a handy carabiner loop. The Extreme Pro is a sturdy option for sharing large files, photos or videos, or backing up video game or laptop data. Mac and PC users note: this 4-processor unit includes both USB A and USB C cables, so you won’t need an adapter. While not the fastest drive on the market, the size, design, respectable performance and price make it the Extreme Pro a decent option for everyday sharing of large files. - Kirk Shinkle Buy now

Ninja Professional Blender

Ninja Professional Blender with 1,000-Watt Motor (NJ601AMZ): Was $99.99, now $69.99

The 1000-watt motor easily crushes ice and is sturdy enough for everyday use

Dishwasher safe

1-year limited warranty

Safe for hot liquids up to 180°F

No single-serve option

The Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional is an affordable workhorse that should last for years. This model includes the motor base with a 72-ounce (9 cups) capacity and a rotating blade. There are three settings for blade speed, as well as a pulse option.

Could a blender help you live longer? Well, it’s worth a try. I use my Ninja blender daily to make a smoothie full of fruits and vegetables. Smoothies are also a great way to encourage kids to get their recommended five fruits and vegetables a day. I like this particular blender for its easy clean-up.

Some other Ninja blenders like the Ninja BL660 Professional come with the option to blend single servings, rather than relying solely on the large blade and container. This option may work better if you want to be able to quickly blend and then take your drink with you, or if you use your blender daily. But at just under $120, this option will cost you. – Ellen Kennedy Buy now

JBL FLIP 5, Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

JBL FLIP 5, Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker: Was $129.99, now $99.99

Enough battery to go from workday to playtime

Well-balanced sound from a big name in audio

Chain them together for more volume/coverage

Do you need the absolute latest? Then get the FLIP 6

Buying a loudspeaker online is a bit of a gamble, as you can’t truly hear it. So trust us that this one offers the sweet spot of sound. Neither thin nor overcompensating with foompy fake bass.

The JBL FLIP 5 waterproof portable bluetooth speaker packs a punch, even though it's smaller than a cardboard canister of Quaker Oats and weighs just over a pound. With a battery life of up to 12 hours, you can work all day, and then chill with a glass of wine afterward. Bring it to the pool or tote it along on your boat. No worries if it gets a splash. The JBL FLIP 5 is waterproof up to 3 feet.

A neat trick if you’re willing to buy more than one (or have another JBL device with PartyBoost): You can allocate left or right channels to each the speakers for proper stereo separation, or chain devices together to spread the party wider. – David Muhlbaum Buy now

Amazon Echo Show 8

The Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st generation): Was $109.99, now $54.99

Versatile smart display for work or entertainment

Seamless Alexa integration

Plays well with other technologies

Need the latest model? Get the latest Echo Show 8 for $129.99

Depending on your needs, the Amazon Echo Show 8 can shine as a 4- or 5- or 6-in-one product, integrating itself into your daily routine as everything from a TV and music player to a combination baby monitor, picture frame, alarm clock and intercom (plus a host of other roles). Its most common use - streaming music or video - is simple enough via most popular platforms, though the Echo Show 8’s sound quality leaves audiophiles wanting more, and movie buffs won’t abandon their couches. But the breadth of integrations - such as with Ring doorbells or smart locks - allow for remote communication and monitoring from a smart phone or any room with a device. Plus, the compact size makes these small screens perfect for deskside or kitchen counter binge-watching. And at a steep 50% discount for Prime members, now may be the time to buy a few and experiment. - Sarah Stevens Buy now

Audible Premium Plus

Amazon is offering a free, 90-day trial period to existing Prime members. The offer is good through July 31st and you can cancel anytime during the trial period.

Listen to books, podcasts, and audio plays with multiple actors

Thousands of newly released, classic, and original titles to choose from

High quality performances, some with actors like Benedict Cumberbatch, Samuel L. Jackson, and Emma Thompson

One free book a month is included

Premium membership includes the “Plus” catalog, which provides free access to many titles and Amazon Originals

If you don’t like a book, you can return it for credit

After the trial period, subscribers pay $14.95 per month

Additional credits may be purchased in batches of three for about $35. These charges can really add up if you are a bookworm.

I honestly don’t think I would have kept my sanity through the Covid pandemic without my Audible subscription. As cases and tensions mounted, I calmed myself with meditation podcasts. As each day unfurled as bland as the last, I spiced it up with books by comedians like Mindy Kaling. And as the fogginess of lockdown settled upon me, I turned to my bucket list books. I read a beautifully narrated version of Tolstoy’s War and Peace, one of the longest books in literature, and then got on a Russian classics kick. I then explored modern titles, like Anne Patchet’s The Dutch House, read by Tom Hanks.

As I listened, I cleaned, walked the dog, organized paperwork, and exercised. I also found that the “sleep timer” function is a great way to fall asleep while being read to, one of life’s greatest pleasures in my opinion.

Of course, my favorite titles won’t be the same as yours. But I hope to share this feeling of having a portable, magical reading room. – Ellen Kennedy Buy now



