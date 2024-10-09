Amazon Prime Big Deal Days vs. Target Circle Week: 4 Best Deals on Electronics this October

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days runs through October 9, offering mega discounts on millions of items, but the online retail giant has some competition. Target Circle Week, a weeklong event featuring major price cuts, is happening until October 12 and is free to all consumers, unlike Prime, which only allows paid users access to exclusive discounts.

Check Out: 7 Best Member’s Mark Items To Buy at Sam’s Club in October

For You: 9 Ways To Spend Less and Grow Your Wealth in 2024

However, if Target shoppers want special perks like same-day delivery, free two-day shipping and more, they need to join the subscription-based Target Circle 360 for $10.99 a month. Either way, electronics are heavily discounted during both sales, and we have tracked down the best deals for you.

Apple AirPods Max

Listening to music with the Apple AirPods Max delivers top-notch audio performance, high-quality noise cancellation features, and a long battery life of up to 20 hours. Both Amazon and Target have them on sale, but Amazon is slightly cheaper and offers more colors at a discounted price.

Explore More: 8 Winter Clothing Items You Should Buy at Kohl’s Now

Westinghouse 32″ 720p LED Roku Smart TV

The Westinghouse 32″ 720p LED Roku Smart TV is an easy way to watch TV and binge your favorite shows for hours, with 350+ free live TV channels and thousands of streaming apps. The TV is not on sale for Amazon Prime Deal Days, but you can score a nice savings at Target during the promo week.

Anker Nano Power Bank

Stay charged and never worry about running out of juice with the Anker Nano power bank. Its built-in USB-C makes it convenient to carry in your bag and is ideal for taking on the go. You can save $4.00 by shopping this item at Amazon over Target.

Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon

The Oura ring is a stylish piece of jewelry that tracks your fitness, heart rate and sleep. During Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, you can save 19%, but at Target, the item isn’t included in the sale.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Amazon Prime Big Deal Days vs. Target Circle Week: 4 Best Deals on Electronics this October

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.