News & Insights

US Markets
AMZN

Amazon plans two AWS data centers for $10 bln in Mississippi

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

January 25, 2024 — 03:59 pm EST

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraphs 2-3

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Amazon.com AMZN.O said on Thursday it plans to invest $10 billion to build two data center complexes in Mississippi.

In coordination with the Madison County Economic Development Authority (MCEDA), AWS will establish multiple data center units in two Madison County industrial parks, which is projected to create at least 1,000 new jobs in the state, Amazon said in a blog.

Since 2010, Amazon has invested $2.3 billion to build its infrastructure in the state which includes five fulfillment and sortation centers.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.