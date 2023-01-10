US Markets
AMZN

Amazon plans to shut three UK warehouses, impacting 1,200 jobs - PA

Credit: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

January 10, 2023 — 05:10 am EST

Written by Sachin Ravikumar for Reuters ->

Adds background

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Amazon AMZN.O has said it plans to shut three UK warehouses in a move that will impact 1,200 jobs, PA Media reported on Tuesday.

An Amazon representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Seattle-based online retailer last week said it would cut more than 18,000 roles, impacting its e-commerce and human resources organizations - the latest in a series of layoffs to affect the tech industry.

Separately, Amazon's UK business has also faced demands for better pay from its warehouse staff, about 300 of whom plan to go on strike on Jan. 25.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.