Amazon Plans To Open New Fulfillment Center In Oklahoma City

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Thursday plans to open a new fulfillment center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The new fulfillment center, which is anticipated to launch in 2021, will create over 500 new full-time jobs with industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.

"We're thrilled to announce a new fulfillment center in Oklahoma City as we strive to better serve our customers throughout the state," said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon's vice president of global customer fulfillment. "Our growth in Oklahoma wouldn't be possible without the amazing local workforce and strong support we've received from local and state leaders."

