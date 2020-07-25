Amazon Plans To Open Fulfillment Center In Mt. Juliet, Tennessee In Late 2021

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) said it plans to open a fulfillment center in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee in late 2021. The site will create more than 1,000 new, full-time jobs with benefits and opportunities to engage with advanced robotics.

The company currently has fulfillment and sortation centers in Charleston, Chattanooga, Lebanon, Murfreesboro, Memphis and Nashville.

The Mt. Juliet facility will be Amazon's second fulfillment center in Tennessee to use robotics technology and the company's seventh fulfillment center in the Volunteer State.

Amazon said its employees at the more than 855,000-square-foot fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship smaller customer items, such as books, electronics and consumer goods.

The company noted that it will give minimum starting wage from $15. It offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one.

The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families.

In addition, Amazon has pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in demand jobs.

