Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 people starting this week - NYT

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O plans to lay off about 10,000 people in corporate and technology jobs starting as soon as this week, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

