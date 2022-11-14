US Markets
AMZN

Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 people starting this week - NYT

Credit: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

November 14, 2022 — 11:03 am EST

Written by Tiyashi Datta for Reuters ->

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O plans to lay off about 10,000 people in corporate and technology jobs starting as soon as this week, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.