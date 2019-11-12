Amazon Plans To Launch New Line Of Grocery Stores: Report

(RTTNews) - Online retail giant Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is reportedly opening a new line of grocery stores separate from its existing Whole Foods and Amazon Go chains.

According to CNET, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed that, "Amazon is opening a grocery store in Woodland Hills in 2020." Woodland Hills is a neighborhood in Los Angeles, California.

The company said the new store will be different from Amazon-owned Whole Foods. The new store will not use Amazon Go's cashless technology that allows customers to check out without waiting in line. Instead, checkout will be conventional as at other grocery stores, the company said.

Earlier this year though, the Wall Street Journal reported Amazon was planning on opening a new grocery chain that would be different from the Whole Foods brand.

