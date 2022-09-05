Markets
Amazon Plans To Enter Prescription Drug Market In Japan: Nikkei

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is preparing to enter the prescription drug sales market in Japan, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

The e-commerce major is likely to partner with small- and mid-sized pharmacies for the service beginning next year when electronic prescriptions would be allowed for the first time in the country.

In Japan, prescription drug prices are set by the government, while the distribution system includes some 70 wholesalers and almost 60,000 pharmacies across the country.

